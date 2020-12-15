 Prosecution fails to produce suspect on seventh occasion in Prof. Benneh murder case

The prosecution in the murder trial of Professor Yaw Benneh has failed to produce the accused murderer in court for the seventh consecutive time.
According to the prosecution, the accused, Opambour Agya Badu Nkansah could not appear in court on health grounds.
This follows a 48-hour ultimatum given to the prosecution by the Kaneshie District Court presided over by Her Worship Ama Adomako Kwakye.
The court requested a comprehensive medical report of the suspect.
A former lecturer of the University of Ghana, Professor Benneh was killed at his Adjirigano residence in Accra in September this year.
The lead suspect in the case, James Nana Wamba, was reported dead while undergoing treatment at the police hospital.
However, the police service assured that his death will not affect the trial.
Second suspect in Prof. Benneh's murder case hospitalised
The second suspect in Professor Yaw Benneh's murder case has also been hospitalised.
The main suspect James Nana Womba who was said to have confessed his role in the death of the Law University Lecturer according to prosecution died on October 17. 2020 at the Police Hospital.
The prosecutor in the case, Inspector Ebenezer Teye-Okuffo told the court that on Monday that the post-mortem examination on James Nana Womba was being conducted by Chief Superintendent Dr Owusu Afriyie of the Police Hospital in Accra.
The second suspect, Opmapbour Agya Badu Nkansah, was arraigned at the Kaneshie District Court Monday, October 26, 2020.
At the hearing, Opambour Agya Badu Nkansah was absent.
The prosecutor told the court that Nkansah was also indisposed and was receiving treatment at the Police Hospital.
Inspector Teye-Okuffo prayed the court to adjourn the case to enable the prosecution to consolidate the charges in the case.
The case was adjourned to November 9, 2020, to enable Nkansah to recuperate in order to consolidate the charge sheet.
Prof. Benneh, said to live a solitary life, was found dead in his home on September 10, 2020. He was believed to have been murdered a night before.
The police picked up his body from his East Legon home and began investigations into the matter.
Prof. Benneh had retired from the university but worked on contract and lived alone in his mansion at East Legon, not far from American House.