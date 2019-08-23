Recklessness of Ghanaian youth caused by older generation - Zanetor Rawlings

Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey constituency, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, says the wayward nature of Ghanaian youth today was caused by the older generation.
She said the youth today are only imitating what the elders did some time back.
The legislator addressing thousands of young people at the 2019 International Youth Empowerment Summit (IYES) on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the National Theatre, said negativity associated with today’s youth is an indictment on the older generation.
“…They say the younger generation don’t have a vision, don’t want to work, don’t have the right ethics, the list is long. But here is what I say today, everything that we point to that is negative in the youth is an indictment on the generation that came before them,” she stated.
Zanetor Rawlings also called out leadership of Ghana for promoting vices and relegating virtues.
“If there is a generation that has normalised and institutionalised things like corruption if we have a generation that has divided us along partisan lines if we have a generation that has moved God into the corner…then can we blame the young people for copying what they only came to see?’’ she quizzed.
Zenator also added that leaders take responsibility for their actions and provide an enabling environment for the youth to prosper.
The 2019 International Youth Empowerment is scheduled from August 21 to August 23 with a morning and evening session each day.
READ ALSO:
- 'A chip off the old block', Zanetor rebukes Korle-Klottey Assembly for lateness
- Zanetor blames NPP Gov't for Sunday's flood in Accra