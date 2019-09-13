Over 100 workers sacked by Vodafone

Scores of workers of Vodafone Ghana have been sacked in a sudden redundancy operation by the telecom company.
Affected staff were informed of the move and given their redundancy packages on Thursday. It is believed close to 100 staff have been affected by the action which is deemed to be part of an ongoing restructuring at the firm.
The External Affairs Director of Vodafone Ghana Mr Gayheart Mensah said : “The restructuring involves consolidation and alignment of various roles in the organisation. The aim is to improve the various points at which Vodafone touches its customers, streamline the go-to-market approach and position the company to take advantage of new opportunities in the industry.”
A source within management said that the redundancy affected staff across the various units of the company.
It is unclear what has triggered the sudden cut in jobs at the telecom giant.
Credit: Starr FM