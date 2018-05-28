Referee in 2017 Bastir-Banku epic bout dead

Veteran boxing referee and judge Frederick Ghartey has passed on. Referee Frederick Ghartey passed on at the 37 Military Hospital Monday, May 28.
Fred Ghartey was the man in the ring during the Bastie Samir-Bukom Banku epic bout, which resulted in Banku’s first professional loss.
According to reports, Fred Ghartey, who is a Senior Officer with the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, had been battling with ill-health for some time now.
He had been on admission at the 37 Military Hospital. He, however, gave the ghost on Monday. Fred Ghartey had handled over 60 professional fights as a referee/judge.
He was one of the referees penned down for the rematch of the boxing bout between Samir and Banku on Saturday, June 30.
Source: 3news.com|Ghana