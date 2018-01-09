REGSEC meets over shooting of three soldiers and police officer

The Ashanti Regional Security Council, REGSEC, on Tuesday met over the shooting of three soldiers and a police officer near Aberewapon in the Asante-Akim North by suspected Fulani herdsmen.
The four were part of the security personnel detailed to prevent the destruction of farms by the herdsmen and their cattle.
They were ambushed and shot at while on routine patrol duty. One of the injured officers has been treated and discharged, while two are on admission at the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital and one transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).
Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Juliana Obeng, the Police Regional Public Relations Officer, confirmed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that no arrest had been made.
She, however, pledged their resolve to go to every length to arrest and bring to justice those who carried out the shooting.
There has been growing tension between the local people and the herdsmen over the destruction of farms and water bodies by the herds of cattle, sent to graze in the area.
The Fulani are also accused of acts of atrocity – raping women, killing and maiming people on their farms.
The combined team of soldiers and police officers has therefore been sent to the place to help maintain calm and stop the situation from escalating.