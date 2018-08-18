Regularize 'Okada' business in Ghana - NPP Youth Organizer

The Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Moses Abor, has called on the stakeholders in the transport industry to regularize the operations of those who use the motor bicycle for commercial purpose, popularly known as 'Okada', in the country.
Read below the full statement:
REGULARISING OKADA ACTIVITIES WILL ENHANCE PROFESSIONALISM
Okada business since its inception has been very useful in the transport sector. It has served as an alternative means of transport for commuters when traffic congestion is at it's best. It serves as a source of employment.
Its patronage is not determined by one's status in the community but all persons including Security officers, Lawyers, students, clergy among others.
The erstwhile John Dramani Mahama led administration left a polarized economy where joblessness had created intense hardship for the citizenry. The NPP government is currently in charge of fixing the economy by providing intervention programs targeted at resourcing entrepreneurs to create job opportunities for others.
It is expedient that in resourcing entrepreneurs, we do not collapse the Okada business but take them through sensitization programs that will resource them to do their work with diligence and attach professionalism to their service to the nation.
The government in this regard has to regulate their activities by giving each rider a unique Identity number, organising workshops on precautionary safety measures to educate them on road traffic regulations.
Not only will it benefit the citizenry but also, it will to a large extent, curb the issue of transport struggles within the various regions in the country.
The government will also get tax for development while these commercial riders will also be gainfully employed and be able to provide for their families to reduce economic hardship.
Let us not discredit the work of these commercial motorcyclists but rather, let's together with the government, come to a consensus to regularize their activities to make our nation's transport sector well expanded and effective.
By Honorable Moses Abor
(Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer for New Patriotic Party)
