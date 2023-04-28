Remain focused in protection of forest reserves – Lands Minister tells state agencies

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has assured that measures have been put in place to protect the forest reserves in the country.
He said some of the measures would continue until further notice.
Mr Jinapor said these while speaking to the media at the National Youth Conference on natural resources and environmental governance on Thursday April 27.
"We have to be focused this is about the lives of Ghanaians. I can assure you that I have the full backing of the President and we will continue to work flat out to come to grips with this age old menace of galamsey…… we won’t relent”
“On May 2, I am leading the Forestry Commission to brief the country on the state of forest reserves in Ghana and give a full update on the state of our forest reserves,” the Damongo lawmaker said.
He added “Some of the measures that we are putting into place will have to continue, there will be setbacks but the most important in this matter as history has taught us, is for us to be focused.”