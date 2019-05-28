Replacement of Voters’ ID cards suspended

The Electoral Commission has announced the temporary suspension of the replacement of voters’ ID cards at its district offices from Friday, June 7, 2019, to Thursday, June 27, 2019.
The suspension, according to a release signed by the EC Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa, “is to allow the Commission to focus on the impending Limited Voters' Registration Exercise.”
The Commission expressed deep regret for any inconvenience caused by the suspension of the exercise but assured that the replacement of lost ID cards will continue after the June 27 date.
The Commission regularly replaces lost, damaged or defaced voters' ID cards, for a fee of GH¢5. Applicants are required to pay the fee at any Ghana Commercial Bank branch across the country and submit the receipt of payment to the district office of the Commission where the applicant is registered for the issuance of a new ID Card.
Limited voter registration exercise to begin on June 7-27
The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that the limited voter registration exercise will take place from Friday, June 7 to Thursday, June 27 ahead of the 2020 general elections.
Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensa, says the limited voters registration is to afford Ghanaians who have attained 18 years since the last registration exercise as well as those who for one reason or the other never registered to do so.
Addressing journalists immediately after an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on Monday, May 20, 2019, Madam Jean Mensa said the exercise will include Saturdays and Sundays.
She said the exercise would take place in all the district offices of the EC, using the commission’s voter management systems (VMS) installed in the district offices.
It will begin from 7:00 am and end at 6:00 pm each day, she added.
According to Jean Mensa documents required for the registration are a valid passport, driver’s license, a national ID card, and a non-biometric voters card.
READ ALSO :
For more Ghana News visit primenewsghana.com