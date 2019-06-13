Rescue of Canadians : Ghanaian suspect not our member - Delta force

A Kumasi-based vigilante group known as Delta Force has refuted claims that one of the suspects involved in the kidnapping of the two Canadian girls is a member of the group.
After the rescue operation on Wednesday, June 13 2019, information circulated on social media suggesting that the Ghanaian suspect Seidu Mba is a known member of the governing party-affiliated group.
In a statement, the Kumasi based Vigilante group, Delta force said :
''It has come to the knowledge of the Delta Force Group that one bodybuilder in Kumasi, known in the airwaves as Seidu has been arrested by the Ashanti Regional police command in connection with the two Canadian girls kidnapped case, and he is being purported to be a member of our group''.
“The Delta Force Group in the Ashanti Region would like to state unequivocally that the said culprit (Seidu), has never been a member of our group and he’s not part of us”.
At least eight persons were arrested in an operation to rescue the two kidnapped Canadian nationals in a suburb of Kumasi, Keyase.
The eight include five Ghanaians and three Nigerians, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said at a press conference in the capital Accra.
The Canadian nationals, Lauren Tilley and Bailey Chitty were rescued by Ghanaian police on Wednesday after being held hostage for a week.
Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah told the media at a brief press conference on Wednesday, June 13 2019.
“Five Ghanaians and three Nigerians are in custody for this incident. One suspect sustained injuries during the rescue operation. Victims have been flown to Accra. Preliminary investigations show they are fine and are receiving the necessary attention.”
Seidu Mba,Ghanaian suspect involoved in kidnapping of Canadian nationals
