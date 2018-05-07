Reshuffles hits senior police officers

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, has reshuffled senior police officers across the country.
According to a report intercepted by Prime News Ghana, eighteen [18] senior officers have been reassigned to strategic positions nationwide.
Top on the reshuffle is the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Ken Yeboah, who is has been hulled to the Director General in charge of Technical.
The Western Region Police Commander, DCOP Kwesi Mensah Duku, is now the Ashanti Regional Police Commander.
DCOP Vincent Dedjoe, who heads the Upper East Regional Command, is now heading to the Western Regional Command; whiles DCOP Patrick Adusei Sarpong has been moved from the Northern Regional Command to become Head of Legal at the National Police Headquarters.
DCOP Timothy Yosa Bonga, the former Director at Police Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS), will now head the Northern Regional Command while DCOP Osei Kweku Ampofo Duku will now head the Upper East Regional Command.
DCOP Edward Tabiri, the Director General Legal Services, will now be the Director-General Private Security Services.
This is the second shake-up in the top officers of the police service since the surge in robbery cases in the country captured the public’s attention in March 2018.