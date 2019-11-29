Return all Cindy, Lele tomato paste to our depots - Rabaj company directs retailers and distributors

Rabaj Company has directed the general public to return all Cindy and Lele Tomato paste to their depots.
They called on their key distributors and retailers to do so with immediate effect.
Rabaj did not give any particular reason for this directive but part of their release said: "Recalling all batches of the brands will enable us to clear all that particular batch we are seeking to recall from the market".
READ ALSO: Check out the new GH¢100, GH¢200 notes and GH¢2 coins introduced by BOG
Below is the notice