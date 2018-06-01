REVEALED: Jospong owns indebted GCD hospital at Akwatia

Prime News Ghana’s investigation has revealed that the indebted Great Consolidated Diamond (GCD) Hospital at Akwatia in Eastern Region, which is currently depending on a generator to provide electricity power, is owned by the Chief Executive Officer of the Jospong Group of Companies, Joseph Siaw Agyapong.
The GCD Hospital at Akwatia in Eastern Region is indebted to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to the tune of GHS76,202.71 and has been disconnected from the national grid.
Health delivery to patients at the GCD Hospital at Akwatia on Monday, May 28, 2018, was marred after the ECG cut the power supply to the hospital.
As a result of the power cut, dead bodies at the hospital’s morgue started going bad since Monday, May 28, 2018.
Nurses and doctors at the hospital after the power cut relied on torch lights, lights on their mobile phones and candles to attend to patients who are on admissions during the night.
The hospital serves hundreds of patients from towns and cities such as Akim Oda, Akwatia, Boadua, Asamankese, Kade, Swedru, among others.
Prime News Ghana’s investigation into the ownership of the indebted hospital has revealed that, the CEO of the Jospong Group of Companies, Joseph Siaw Agyapong is the owner of GCD Hospital at Akwatia.
Ghana Diamond Company was renamed Great Consolidated Diamond Ghana (GCDG) in the year 2011 after Jospong Group purchased it for $17.5million which the GCD Hospital is a subsidiary.
According to Prime News Ghana's investigations, four companies put in their bids for Ghana Diamond Company in the year 2011.
Two South African companies offered to give $200 million and $105million each but did not win. An Australian company also offered to give between $80-$87 million but missed out in acquiring the diamond company.
The Ghanaian company, JOSPONG Group of Companies, that offered $17.5million won the bid in the name of promoting Ghanaian ownership of Ghanaian resources.
However, the then Finance Minister, Seth Terkper on March 9, 2015, announced in Parliament that, a scanty sum of US$3.2 million out of a purchase price of US$17.5 million has been paid to the government for the sale of Ghana Consolidated Diamond company to the JOSPONG group.
Prime News Ghana’s investigation revealed that prior to the sale of Akwatia Diamond Company (GCD), the company was supplying portable water and electricity to the communities and also awarding scholarship to the youth to study from the primary school to the university level.
But since the company changed hands, the benefit have seized. Portable water is not flowing in households and as such, the GCD Hospital depend on borehole water for their day-to-day activities.
There are bad roads in Akwatia township as none of the roads has been tiled, including the road leading to the GCD hospital.