Rice millers to give Ghana rice special identification stickers

Rice millers in Ghana are planning to get special identification stickers to differentiate Ghana rice from those imported.
Yaw Adu Poku, the Convener of the Rice Millers Association, in an interview with Citi News said the move is also to check unwholesome or fake Ghana rice that may be on the market.
He said the Association is collaborating with the Food and Beverages Association of Ghana (FABAG) and the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) to possibly roll out this initiative as the campaign for the consumption of local rice intensifies.
“We have agreed in principle through our umbrella organization, Ghana Rice Inter-professional Bodies together with Food & Beverage Association of Ghana (FABAG) to officially write to the GSA that a stamp or some identification should be given to rice in the system and even those that have been imported into the country so that when you go to the market you can see the stamp. This will immediately differentiate between the rice produced internally and those that come in through the main ports,” he said.
The campaign to consume Ghana rice has been intensified by the government.
President Akufo-Addo says he will issue a directive next year for all State Institutions to purchase only our local rice.
As part of the government’s moves to support local rice production, President Akufo-Addo said the state was imported milling materials from China and Brazil.
The materials are expected to arrive in Ghana in the middle of 2020 to provide “appreciable relieve to farmers and boost the grain industry.”
The President also said his administration will continue “to prioritize and support agriculture to make the sector one of the most viable driving forces of Ghana’s economic development and transformation.”