Road Contractors storm Ministry of Roads and Highways to demand payment

Some Road Contractors in the country have stormed the Ministry of Roads and Highways to demand payment of jobs done by them
The Contractors say the government has owed them for years and the situation is crippling their companies.
These Contractors who have besieged the premises of the Ministry of Roads and Highways came from various parts of the country.
Their concern is that since 2016 they have not been paid for the construction of roads, drainages and other government projects.
According to them, attempts to reach the Ministry of Roads and Highways to get their monies have proved futile.
They claim that the Ministry always tells them that monies have been released from the Finance Ministry to them but they say none of their members have been paid.
One of the Contractors who spoke to Joy FM said: "We are here to see the Minister, we have not been paid for several constructions we have done from 2016 till date.
"The Minister says some have been paid but we don't know who are the benefactors"
Reports indicate that leaders of the association have met with the Minister and a favourable conclusion will be made soon.
