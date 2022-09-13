Roads Ministry announces disruption of traffic flow on La beach road

The Ministry of Roads and Highways acting through the Department of Urban Roads has announced that parts of Kpeshie lagoon stretch on the La beach will experience disruptions in traffic flow.
This, they said will be for three months from Thursday, September 15 to Thursday, December 15, 2022.
READ ALSO: ECG to reward whistleblowers for power theft
In a statement signed by the Acting Chief Executive, James Amoo-Gottfried, the Ministry said the disruption in flow of vehicular traffic is 'due to the construction of a new two-third lane bridge over the Kpeshie lagoon.”
The statement further entreated motorists to follow all traffic management signs that will be placed at vantage points on the road.
It apologised for any inconvenience caused.