Roads Ministry warns public of vehicular traffic on Tetteh-Quarshie - Koforidua highway from May 8 to 9

Around 30 reportedly killed in Burkina Faso village attack Suspected jihadists have killed around 30 people in eastern Burkina Faso,…

Pork shortage drives prices up in Navrongo Pork prices are up in the Navrongo Township, following a shortage of live pigs…

Father kills wife, commits suicide over alleged sex starve A 38-year-old woman from Adumasa, a farming town in the Ashanti region has been…