Russia 2018: Fasting affected Saudi Arabia – Dan Quaye

Former defender for the Senior National Team, the Black Stars of Ghana and Accra Great Olympics, Dan Quaye, believes Saudi Arabia suffered a humiliating 5-nil defeat to the host Russia, in the ongoing 2018 World Cup in Russia because the Saudis were in a fasting mood.
Muslims across the globe climaxed the one month of Ramadan with the Eid-Ul-Fitr on Thursday, June 14, 2018.
Saudi Arabia is a Muslim nation so Dan Quaye believes the one month fasting had negative impact on their performance on the pitch.
The 2018 World Cup opened in spectacular fashion as Russia defied their recent poor form to score five against Saudi Arabia.
The win was the biggest by a host nation in the opening game of a World Cup since 1934.
Dan Quaye told Prime News Ghana Sports that Saudi Arabia can pull a surprise in their next games against Egypt and Uruguay in the Group A of the tournament.
