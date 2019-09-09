S/R :Thunder strikes mother and son to death

Two people have been struck to death by thunder at Sina, a farming community in the Daboya district of the Savanna Region.
The two persons, a woman and her 10-year-old son were said to be on the farm, harvesting groundnuts when the heavy rain, which was accompanied by a heavy thunderstorm, struck.
According to an eyewitness, Kantonwura Nbema, the incident happened at about 3 pm on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Nbema said the deceased had taken shelter under a tree in the farm prior to the strike.
The now-deceased mother was carrying a baby before the tragedy struck but the baby has suffered no harm.
READ ALSO: Expect heavy thunderstorms with lightning flashes in north - Meteo warns
The bodies have since been buried at Sina.
Credit: Adomonline
Thunder strikes prophetess dead at Assin Fosu
A prophetess, Ewura Esi Amanda, has been struck and killed by thunder at Assin Fosu in the Central Region.
Amanda, who is the spiritual leader of the International Christian Bible Church, was struck dead at her house on Sunday, according to a report by the Daily Guide.
The report quoted an eyewitness, Blessing Kwame Mensah, as saying that the incident happened at about 8:30 pm.
According to Mensah, the prophetess, who stays at Assin Foso Mempasem behind Stroman Preparatory School, failed to go to church that fateful Sunday.
He said around 8pm it started raining heavily.
The prophetess, who operates a mini mart at her house, was packing her wares into the shop when the thunder struck.
Mensah said she was later found unconscious in front of her residence, prompting onlookers to rush her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.She left behind two girls.