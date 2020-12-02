Sacked PPA boss, Agyenim Boateng sues CHRAJ

Sacked Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority, PPA Agyenim Boateng Adjei has sued the Commission of Human Right and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) over what he considers to be unfair hearing and misinformation by CHRAJ in its probe of the ‘Contract for Sale’ documentary.
Mr Agyenim, in a suit filed on November 27, 2020 at the Accra High Court accused CHRAJ of breaching the principle of natural justice by keeping certain key information which they relied on to pass judgement on him, from him and his lawyers.
He argued that he was kept in the dark over witnesses whose testimonies CHRAJ relied on to make the judgement.
AB Adjei said that his lawyers were not given the chance to cross-examine the witnesses and also he was not made to answer certain findings made by the commission in its work.
“That pages 130-133 of the decision headed 8.3 SITE VISITS show that the Respondent made several site trips to several locations to gather evidence which it relied on to arrive at their decision.
“That I was never invited to be present at any of these site trips, nor was I allowed to respond or cross-examine the evidence gathered at these site trips.”
“That by denying me the opportunity to access, respond and cross-examine statements, witnesses and evidence that the Respondents relied on to arrive at their decision, the Respondent acted in breach of natural justice and failed to give me a fair hearing.”
“That if I were given the chance to access, respond and cross-examine the various documents, witnesses and evidence relied on by the Respondent in their report, I would.”
AB Adjei is thus praying the High Court to quash the decision by CHRAJ and expunge it from the records.
He is also asking to revoke the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for him to vacate his post which was premised on a request by CHRAJ.