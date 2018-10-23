Sammy Awuku, other NPP executives escape accident

National Organizer of the ruling NPP, Sammy Awuku and a host of other party executives today October 23, 2018, escaped an accident on the Accra-Takoradi road.
According to report reaching PrimeNewsGhana, an adventurous driver tried overtaking their cars, which had National Youth Organizer Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B), National Women Organizer, Kate Gyamfuah, Nasara Coordinator, Aziz Futa and that of Sammy Awuku.
"The driver attempted overtaking all our vehicles at the same time".
Confirming the accident, Sammy Awuku said he escaped narrowly.
More Soon
