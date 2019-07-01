Savannah Region: West Gonja Hospital nurses strike

Nurses at the West Gonja Hospital in the Savannah Regional capital of Damongo have gone on a sit-down strike today July 1, 2019.
Abdul Karim Issah, Chairman of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association at the West Gonja Hospital, Damongo, in a statement said management of the hospital have failed to address their concerns raised earlier in June.
The nurses said they had an agreement with management of the hospital for a 10 per cent basic salary allowances due them starting from January 2019 which the hospital failed to pay after management promised to resolve in four weeks.
They also raised the issue of denial of study leave. This according to the aggrieved nurses is an attempt by management of the hospital to stifle career choices and progression of staff of the hospital.
Again, the nurses alleged that they are denied promotion in the hospital and will only resume work if their demands are met.
