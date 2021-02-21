Savelugu Hospital to shut down over increase in Covid-19 cases

The Savelugu Government Hospital in the Northern Region is to shut down on February 22, 2021.
This follows the rise in Covid-19 cases at the hospital.
A text message sent to the general public says the shut down will last for two weeks.
Some 60 health workers at the Savelugu Hospital have tested positive for Covid-19.
This follows mass testing of staff of the hospital after an upsurge of cases in the Savelugu Municipality.
Sources say there are still some samples at the laboratory yet to be tested.
There is an increase in Covid-19 cases reported in the Municipality.
The text message however added that emergency services would still be provided.
The decision, management explained is to reduce staff – clients interaction and pave way for the disinfection of the entire hospital to curb the spread of the virus.
Management is therefore urging the general public to remain calm and co-operative while measures are put in place to ensure the safety of the residents.