SC sets June 7 to give verdict on NCA case against former Board Chair

The Supreme Court (SC) has set June 7, 2018 to give its verdict on an application brought before it by Lawyers of former Board Chairman of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Eugene Baffoe Bonnie and four others, seeking full pre-trial documents the state sort to rely on.
The move was after the Deputy Attorney-General told the SC that it received the statement of cases of all the accused person's and has filed a composite statement in response to all the issues raised.
The seven member SC panel ordered lawyers for the former Board Chairman of the NCA, Mr. Baffoe Bonnie and four others who are facing trial for causing financial loss to the state to file their statement of case within two weeks.
The SC also directed the Chief State Attorney to within two weeks of receipt of that of the plaintiffs, file it statement of case.
This order, however, has been adhered to, paving way for the SC to give its verdict.
The verdict, when given on June 7, 2018, will also have an impact on the case involving Former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni and the state, as his lawyers are also seeking full pre-trial documents.
Delivering his ruling, the presiding judge, Justice Eric Kyei Baffuor said the issue of interpretation had arisen since lawyers on both sides disagree on the meaning of the relevant provisions, hence the need to refer the matter to the Supreme Court.
It would be recalled that the Former Director-General of the NCA, William Tevie and four others, have been arraigned for alleged fraud and for causing financial loss to the state over the alleged fraudulent $6 million contract signed between the NCA and Infraloks Development Limited (IDL).
The five are said to have fraudulently withdrawn some four million dollars from NCA accounts without justification.
Reports indicate that an Israeli company, NSO Group Technology Limited was contracted to supply the surveillance equipment at the cost of $6 million, to enable National Security monitor conversations of persons believed to be engaged in terrorism.
IDL was also reportedly charging $2 million to facilitate the transaction, bringing the total sum to $8 million.
But the three, through the said contract, allegedly withdrew $4 million from the accounts of the NCA and have failed to account for it.
Only $1 million was allegedly paid into the accounts of the Israeli company.
