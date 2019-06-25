Schoolboy dies after falling into septic tank at Korle Gonno

A pupil of the at Kitson Mills Primary School at Korle Gonno in the Greater Accra Region died after falling into a septic tank while playing with his friends.
The boy, Robert Oko Thompson, 9, fell in the uncovered septic tank overgrown with weeds while chasing butterflies with his peers.
The septic tank, according to an official of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), was about 12 feet deep and was full of water.
According to reports, teaching and learning at the school came to a temporary halt after the incident.
Teachers and other community members around the school had thronged the premises of the school to have a spectacle of the incident.
