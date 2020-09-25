Security Agencies bring under control activities of Western Togoland secessionist group 

The Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service have brought under control the activities of the Western Togoland secessionist group.
A joint statement from the military and the police said: "...jointly make reference to the activities of the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) which occurred at dawn of Friday 25 September 2020, in the general area of Juapong, Sogakope, Aveyime, Mepe and Akuse and to assure the general public that the situation has since been brought under control."
Some members of the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), a successionist group have today September 25, 2020, blocked roads and entry points in the Volta Region.
The group are demanding the independence of Western Togoland.
The statement said 31 of the group members have been arrested. They are further calling on the general public to remain calm and volunteer any information regarding their activities.