Security Guard graduates with a Degree from GIJ

The 12th Congregation of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) was greeted with much ecstasy and pleasant outcomes.
Aside the tremendous number of Distinctions and First Class Honors that greeted the ceremony, a beautiful story that unravelled which added to the beauty of the occasion.
The dramatic realism of the story of a Security Guard at the gates of the GIJ who graduated with a Second Class last Friday remains inspirational.
Nicholas Okai is in his mid-forties, happily married and a father of four. He attended the St. Anglican Basic School in La and completed the Labone Senior High School in 1995. He went on to face the tussle of the world and in 2010 got employed as a Security Guard at GIJ.
According to Nicholas, the decision to enrol into GIJ was first suggested to him by the former Rector of the institute Dr. Wilberforce Dzisah, who in a discussion, advised him to enrol and take up the challenge - an advice which he heeded to and has never regretted.
In 2014, Nicholas enrolled and offered a Diploma in Communications Programme and after graduating, he was promoted and made the Head of Security.
He did not rest on his oars after receiving the promotion, he further took the Top-up Course in Public Relations and was among the 800 students who graduated in style last Friday at the institute’s new site at Okponglo in Accra.
“It has not been easy managing work, parenting responsibilities and school. I sometimes plan studying and doing my assignments only to arrive home extremely exhausted. It has been the self-motivational drive, determination and hard work that has seen me through. I am exceptionally grateful to Dr Wilberforce Dzisah, the former Rector, to my supportive wife and above all to the Almighty Creator”.
“I find it self-gratifying to see some of my co-workers drawing motivation from my drive and taking after my steps by enrolling too”, Mr. Okai added.
He said “the way forward for me is marrying my acquired knowledge in Public Relations to my work as a Security Guard, maybe that will be the next big thing to happen to Public Relations, I will call that Security PR”.
Latest news from Prime News Ghana