Seek medical clearance before Hajj - Medical Director advises

Medical Director of the Ghana Hajj Board, Dr Zakaria Seidu, has advised Ghanaian Muslims to seek medical clearance before embarking on the holy pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
This comes on the back of the death of two pilgrims and a miscarriage by another during this year's Hajj.
Dr Seidu stated that some of the deaths and medical emergencies involving members of Ghana's contingent of 6,000 pilgrims could have been avoided if they had sought medical advice before the pilgrimage.
Dr Seidu said this after the last batch of Ghanaian pilgrims to the Hajj totalling 472 returned to Ghana on Friday September 6, 2019.
"Medically, the Hajj is a very strenuous activity which lasts just over a month, so you must know your health status before attempting it," he said.
"The major challenge we had health-wise had to do with respiratory tract infections, which resulted from the congestion of persons during the Hajj rituals, we guarded against this by providing face masks for all the Ghanaian pilgrims, Dr Seidu added.
"However, two male pilgrims aged over 60 years died. One collapsed and died during the Tawaf ritual, while another died after performing all the rituals," he said.
He also lamented that 120 women in various stages of pregnancy went on the trip, advising that women must know their fertility status before embarking on the Hajj.
Dr Seidu disclosed that a pilgrim was treated and discharged after suffering appendicitis, while one woman gave birth to a baby boy after going into labour, with another suffering miscarriage.
Providing a spiritual basis for the caution, the Welfare Chairman of the Ghana Hajj Board, Sheikh Amin Bonsu, said Islam permitted younger persons to perform the Hajj on behalf of the aged.
Cost of Hajj
Each of the pilgrims paid a fare of GH¢19,500, an equivalent of $3,000 before embarking on the journey.
The fare announced by the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana and the Hajj Agents Association in February represented a 23 per cent (GH¢ 4,500) increase on last year's figure which was GH¢15,000.
