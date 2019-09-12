Self-placement module temporarily closed down by GES

The self-placement module on the Computerised School Selections Placement System (CSSPS) has been temporarily closed down by the Ghana Education Service (GES).
Head of Public Relations at the GES, Ms Cassandra Twum Ampofo, in a signed statement, said the close down is to enable the GES update the list of schools and programmes available on the module.
It said the system would come live again on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
It added however that all other modules on the school placement programme are live and actively working.
“Students, parents and the general public should, therefore, continue to access their placements. Management of GES wishes to sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused,” the statement added.
The GES on Tuesday announced that candidates who qualified to enter the senior high schools, technical and vocational institutions but have not been placed, have the chance to do self-placement.
Ms Twum Ampofo said a total of 122,706 candidates out of the 473,728 candidates who qualified to be placed are expected to do self-placement.
She explained that by this system, a candidate who misses out on the placement under the Computerised School Selections Placement System (CSSPS) and is required to go to the self-placement platform on the cssps.gov.gh or cssps.org to select his or her preferred school from a list of schools provided.
According to Ms Twum Ampofo, there were enough vacancies to be filled by all the candidates.
