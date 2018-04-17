Senchi Health Centre injection: K’dua High Court grant suspects bail

The 42-year Physician Assistant, Simon Tarkrama, and James Yeboah, who are at the centre of the alleged injection which killed three persons at the New Senchi Health Centre in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region have been granted bail by a Koforidua High Court on Tuesday.
The defence counsel filed a bail application following the refusal by the Somanya Circuit Court to grant the suspect bail.
The Senchi Health Centre at Akrade was hit by confusion following the death of three persons who allegedly received injections at the health facility.
This led to the demise of three persons, Bande Yobi, Kwadwo Adjei Kyeremeh and Eugenia Atsupui Gapher, who are 78, 31 and 42-years-old respectively.
Further reports indicated that two other persons are currently in critical condition after receiving similar injections from the same health facility.
Due to this Mr. Tarkrama, 42, and one James Yeboah, a 65-year-old retired field technician at New Senchi Health Centre (Disease Control Unit) was arrested and sent to court.
The Somanya Magistrate Court remanded Mr. Tarkrama and Mr. Yeboah for further investigations but the Ghana Physician Assistants Association maintains that Mr. Tarkrama is innocent, hence demanded his release.
The Ghana Physician Assistants Association issued a 48-hour ultimatum for authorities to release their colleague, Simon Tarkrama else they would embark on nationwide strike.
A press release signed by the President of the Association, Alhaji Chief Imoro Bandana II which was released on Thursday 12 April 2018, said they are “demanding for the immediate release of the Physician Assistant, Mr Simon Takrama within 48 hours by the complainant which is the Asuogyaman District Health Directorate. All Physician Assistants in the District and Region are hereby advised to boycott all medical services as a sign of solidarity to our comrade till he is released”.
The defence counsel had no option than to file a bail application at the higher court to compel the release of Mr. Takrama.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Physician Assistant Association is expected to hold a press conference today.