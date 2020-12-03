Shortlist of newly appointed trained teachers released- GES

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released the shortlist of teachers who applied for recruitment into the service.
A statement signed and issued by the Deputy Director-General of the GES, Mr Anthony Boateng, said the letters for the shortlisted applicants can be accessed on www.gespromotions.gov.gh at a fee of GH₵10.
The statement said the shortlisted applicants included those who completed and passed the College of Education examinations in 2019 and those of 2017 and 2018 considered under the mop up exercise, those who passed the teacher licensure exams, as well as those who completed the mandatory National Service.
It further directed appointees to report to the Regional Directors with their appointment letters, certificates and other documents for further directives before reporting to the school.