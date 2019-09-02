SHS placement to be released by Sept 6 - Education Ministry

The Education Ministry says the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) for Senior High Schools (SHS) is to be released by Friday, September 6, 2019.
This means that qualified candidates can check the school the CSSPS system has placed them in by close of day Friday.
Director of Communications at the Ministry of Education, Mr Vincent Ekow Assafuah, who disclosed this in an interview, said iterations are being done ahead of the release of the placements.
Mr Assafuah said the number of vacancies available in senior high schools is yet to be finalised.
Despite this, he said, the placement would start with 346,094, which is the number of students who completed SHS, while management finalizes actual vacancies available in SHSs.That number is far less than the 517,331 candidates, made up of 363,602 males and 253,721 females, who sat for the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE).
A total of 173 candidates had their subject results cancelled for bringing foreign material into the examination hall while 19 other candidates also had their entire results cancelled for bringing mobile phones into the examination hall.
Mr Assafuah confirmed that the Ghana Education Service (GES) has received raw scores or merit list from the West African Examination Council (WAEC).
According to him, management was yet to firm up the qualification criteria since it is currently analyzing the results to find how many BECE candidates qualified for SHS.10% quota for public JHS students
He announced a 10% quota for students who attended public junior high schools (JHS).
Mr Assafuah also announced the establishment of resolution centres in the 10 regional capitals, excluding capitals of the newly created regions.
In addition, he stated that the ministry would put out contact numbers to be called for assistance.
He also announced that the ministry was developing infographics to help parents and students.
Credit: The Finder
