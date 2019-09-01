Six confirmed dead : NADMO begins probe into Mansa Wasa galamsey pit collapse

National Disaster Management Organisation, NADMO has begun an investigation into the death of six persons at Mansa Wasa in the Western Region after an abandoned galamsey pit caved in.
Western Region NADMO coordinator Abdul Mohammed Ganiu said they will on Tuesday visit the families of the deceased persons.
Six suspected illegal miners were confirmed dead upon a rescue operation conducted by NADMO.
The incident occurred on Thursday after the suspected illegal miners attempted to collect gold deposits from the pit.
Western Region NADMO coordinator Abdul Mohammed Ganiu confirming the incident said, "Unfortunately we don't know what happened and these men got their way into the pit and then the incident happened, according to an eyewitness the said six people went in there and it was even the community who did their best to bring out these young men from the pit, currently the police have taken over the area and their working hard to ensure that nobody goes close to the pit.."
He added that education has been ongoing to prevent people from getting into the abandoned pits.
One person was confirmed dead last month in a galamsey pit collapse at Akrokerri in the Adansi North District of the Ashanti Region.
The Ashanti Regional Police command has confirmed the retrieval of the body from the collapsed galamsey pit. It took nearly seven hours to dig into the earth to retrieve the body.
“One person has been confirmed dead and he was retrieved from the galamsey pit. We had officials from NADMO and Anglogold Ashanti coming to assist us in that regard…It took them over 7 hours of digging before getting to where the body was,” the Ashanti Regional Police PRO, ASP Godwin Ahianyo said on Citi FM.
He said that one other illegal miner whose name was given as Ahmed who was reportedly with the deceased but escaped with injuries after he left the hospital without notice.
“That person is alleged to have gone to the Assemblyman of the area. He is the only person who survived. When he mentioned to the assembly member that they went to the pit and they were trapped, he had injuries, he was asked to go to the hospital. He left the hospital unceremoniously,” he said.
ASP Godwin Ahianyo said the police was searching for Ahmed to help in investigations.