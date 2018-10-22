Social Media users react to KNUST demonstration

Some social media users are indeed not happy by the actions of the students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) protesting against what they describe as brutalities in the university.
The Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has begun its demonstration in protest of the university’s management following the arrest of 10 students and one alumni of the school.The students in anger have destroyed some properties belonging to the school and also cars of some school authorities.
Here are some reactions by social media users:
The KNUST authorities are treating the students with the same disrespect school authorities across #Ghana treat students. It’s not new or surprising because oppression is a popular tool for Ghanaian adults in power who think the governed have no agency.— Nana Ama Agyemang Asante (@JustNanaAma) October 22, 2018
Planned boycott of lectures by students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST to protest brutalities, now full blown demonstration.#JoyNews #JoySMS— Israel Laryea (@TheIsraelLaryea) October 22, 2018
Terrible scenes...This is bad. Peaceful demonstration turns bloodier..Security post vandalized. Security personnel run for their life. Sad! Sad!! Sad!!! #KNUST #EnoughIsEnough #ActionNow #StudentsLiveMatter #SayNoToBrutalityInKNUST pic.twitter.com/w9pd8JWAko— Half President🇬🇭 (@evans_phorty) October 22, 2018
Dear KNUST students, please be measured in your protest.— STOP BRUTALISING KNUST STUDENTS😡 (@thenanaaba) October 22, 2018
Stop destroying school property. That is unacceptable.
The security guards who beat up the students of KNUST must all be arrested; they could have just shepherded the students without using force - Ade Coker (NDC Greater Accra Regional Chairman) #BreakfastDaily— Citi TV (@CitiTVGH) October 22, 2018
My dear KNUST students, violence is not the best way to vent your anger. I understand your frustrations but please cease the destruction of properties and allow the Police and the authorities in charge to handle the issue and restore calm. #KNUSTcrisis. pic.twitter.com/aUcBvKk9y5— JOSELYN DUMAS® (@Joselyn_Dumas) October 22, 2018
Lecturers want a pay raise. They go on strike and use students as leverage.— ELORM TENG (@elorm_teng) October 22, 2018
Students demand justice, safe environment, an end to brulutality and #KNUST lecturers threaten them with attendance and exam.
Such levels of weak intellectualism from academia.#SayNoToBrutalityInKNUST
So the police steps in to ensure there is order and the boys are taking selfies with them mmom 😂😂— Aaron. (@Aaron_Gametym) October 22, 2018
KNUST, Kwame Tek.#SayNoToBrutalityInKNUST pic.twitter.com/3pA6uTwdHZ
Parents send their wards to school to be taught and moulded into responsible adults.— STOP BRUTALISING KNUST STUDENTS😡 (@thenanaaba) October 21, 2018
The VC of KNUST should be ashamed that these brutalities are happening under his watch.
Why do security personnel feel so emboldened to harass students?#EnoughisEnough #PeacefulDemo
And someone took the water dispenser bottle at the adminstration block.— Aaron. (@Aaron_Gametym) October 22, 2018
Update from KNUST#SayNoToBrutalityInKNUST pic.twitter.com/vamIHpZdbA
The @knust_src giving a statement to the @GhPoliceService officers #SayNoToBrutalityInKNUST #KNUSTLive pic.twitter.com/7EWlqvHDRN— #SayNoToBrutalityInKNUST (@KNUST_Live) October 22, 2018
What is going on at #KNUST ..?? Why are students being brutalized..?? What’s going on In this country..! EVERYTHING IS CHANGING!! 🤯😔— EFYA (@EFYA_Nokturnal) October 22, 2018
I’ve spoken to the SRC President of KNUST.— STOP BRUTALISING KNUST STUDENTS😡 (@thenanaaba) October 20, 2018
Kelvin & his executives are NOT taking this on the chin.
Students, thank you for reaching out to me with the horrendous treatment.
Kindly remain calm and support your SRC.
Most importantly, don’t provoke anyone.
Take care
There was a Prophecy about what is happening now in #KNUST #KNUSTBrutality Share now and save a live pic.twitter.com/fMhrleWrMY— Prophet Emmanuel Amoatey Djaba (@EmmanuelDjaba7) October 22, 2018
This whole demonstration in Knust and the students reluctance to miss class ,Is exactly why i really doubt Ghana will change anytime soon. Still have a selfish mass who are don't want to initiate change because they don't see its "benefit" for them— Nhyira (@cor_leoneee) October 22, 2018
