SONA 2018: Akufo Addo must give Ghanaians the antidote for unemployment – Think tank

Strategic Thinkers Network, STRANEK a Policy Think Tank has called on President Akufo Addo to provide an antidote to the growing canker of unemployment in the country as he delivers his second State of the Nation Address in Parliament today.
According to the STRANEK, the rate at which unemployment is increasing in Ghana is alarming and if the President Akufo Addo and by extension incumbent NPP government does not as a matter of urgency find a lasting solution to the unemployment, Ghana will sooner than later be thrown in a state of anarchy where the youth will rise to compulsorily demand their needs in an unusual manner.
According to statistics, about 48 percent of youth in the country are unemployed.
According to expert, the persistent high youth unemployment in Ghana could pose serious security challenges to the country in the near future if it’s not addressed effectively.
When about three-quarters of your people are without jobs, the country is not safe. It’s a time-bomb waiting to explode.
In an interview with PrimeNewsGhana, Executive Director of Strategic Thinkers Network, STRANEK Nii Tettey Tetteh echoed that President Akufo Addo after one in office must today February 8, 2018, give cogent timelines to Ghanaians as to when his promises of the ones (one district, one factory, one village, one dam, one constituency, one million dollars) will be fully executed to benefit the ordinary Ghanaian.
