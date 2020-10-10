Speaker summons Interior Minister over murder of Mfantseman MP

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye has summoned Interior Minister Ambrose Dery to appear before parliament over the murder of Mfantseman MP Ekow Quansah Hayford.
He is excepted to be in the house on Tuesday.
Parliament in a statement has also called for an expedited investigation into the killing of the MP.
The MP was shot on the Abeadze Dominase–Abeadze Duadzi–Mankessim road by some unknown assailants on Friday, October 9, 2020.
In mourning the late MP, Parliament called on the security agencies to fast-track efforts to bring perpetrators of the dastardly crime to book.
“The Speaker and Members, while mourning the loss of their colleague, have expressed the hope for expedited action to find and bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to book.”
“The late Hon. Member was a quiet, hardworking man, who did his job diligently with very little fuss.”
Parliament eulogised the late MP in a statement issued on Friday, October 9, 2020.