Special Prosecutor begins investigation into auction of vehicles, goods by GRA

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has begun commenced investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of auction sales of vehicles and other goods by the Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority.
In a release dated August 22, 2022 signed by Kissi Agyabeng, it said the investigation being conducted is between July 1, 2016 and August 15, 2022.
It added The Special Prosecutor further directed the Commissioner of the Customs Division to immediately halt and discontinue all auction sales till the investigation is concluded.
The Special Prosecutor last week provided updates on its investigations into issuance of customs advance rulings and markdowns of benchmark values.
In a release, the OSP disclosed that he has commenced a wider investigation into the issuance of customs advance rulings and markdowns of benchmark values between July 2017 and December 2021.
It further stated that he has directed Col. Kwadwo Damoah, (RTD) to submit particulars of all applications for customs advance rulings, applications for markdown of benchmark values among others to the OSP Office on, or before September 2022.