Special Prosecutor detains NDC's Dela Coffie

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
The Office of the Special Prosecutor has detained a Communicator for the National Democratic Congress, Dela Coffie.

Dela Coffie turned himself in yesterday following the issuance of a bench warrant for his arrest last Friday.

He was arrested for alleged corruption, corruption-related offences and forgery.

Citi News sources indicate that the detention is to allow the office of the Special Prosecutor to conduct further investigations.

The OSP last week secured a court warrant for the arrest of Dela Coffie and made the announcement in a statement on its Social Media handles.

According to the warrant, the suspect was being sought for alleged corruption, corruption-related offences, and forgery of an official document.