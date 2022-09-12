Special Prosecutor gives Customs green light to resume auction sales

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has asked the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority to commence auction sales of vehicles and other goods from today Monday, September 12, 2022.
This is after it initially banned the division from doing so last month.
In a press release issued on Monday, September 12, it asked the Division to strictly comply with the Customs Act, 2015.
“The Customs Division may commence auction sales of vehicles and other goods from Monday 12 September 2022.
“The auction sales should be conducted strictly in accordance with legal requirement, especially the provisions of the Customs Act, 2015 (Act 891),” the OSP said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the OSP has charged the Customs Division to comply with all ongoing investigations.
“The Customs Division should cooperate with and work closely with authorised officers of the Office of Special Prosecutor in respect of the investigations and the conduct of auction sales.”
Special Prosecutor last month said it has commenced investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of auction sales of vehicles and other goods by the Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority.
In a release dated August 22, 2022 signed by Kissi Agyabeng, it said the investigation being conducted is between July 1, 2016 and August 15, 2022.
The Special Prosecutor further directed the Commissioner of the Customs Division to immediately halt and discontinue all auction sales till the investigation is concluded.