SSNIT D-G counsels youth on contributions

The Director-General of Social and National Security Trust (SSNIT), Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang has advised the youth to register and contribute towards their retirement at an early age.
He told students at the University of Cape Coast during the maiden SSNIT INFO SHOP which was aimed at interact with the next generation of contributors and share with them activities of the Trust.
The primary objective of SSNIT is to ensure retirement income security for workers who contribute to the scheme and ensure that every worker, who does, receives retirement and related benefits.
SSNIT is not only designed for full time workers "because the scheme that we run, it is set up to receive contributions from members as young as [age] 15. And there's a great value for starting early", he director said.
Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang stressed that there will be a time when major source of income is dwindled or gone to insignificant numbers with health failure also setting in but assured student members of SSNIT, that their current meager contribution from their part-time jobs and startups on campus will essentially be helpful.
The Director said that SSNIT will also support some final year students who pursue research topics on social security, retirement planning and its related areas.
