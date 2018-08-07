State burial for J. H Mensah slated for August 17

President Akufo-Addo has said government will honour the late John Henry Mensah with a state burial, which will be held on Friday, August 17, 2018.
This announcement was made on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, when the family of the late J.H. Mensah paid a courtesy call on the President at Jubilee House to formerly inform the President of the demise of the late NPP member.
President Akufo-Addo said J.H Mensah mentored him and many members of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition, as well as many of the Members of Parliament who entered the House in 1996.
“From the days of Presidents Nkrumah through to Busia, and eventually Rawlings and J.A Kufuor, if there be anyone worthy of mention to have served his country well, then”, the President said.
He, thus, described J.H. Mensah’s passing as “a huge loss to this nation”, and assured the family, therefore, that a befitting burial ceremony will be given to him.
J.H Mensah, until his death, was a founding member of the governing New Patriotic Party.
He served the country from 1953, till his passing on 12 August 2018, at the ripe old age of 89.
His last official appointment was in 2005, when he was appointed Senior Minister by the 2nd President of the 4th Republic, His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor.
