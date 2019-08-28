Stay away from NDC events - GJA tells members after attack on Adom TV reporter

The Volta Region branch of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) has directed their members to “stay away” from covering functions organised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Nkwanta South Constituency.
Oti Regional correspondent for Adom TV Benjamin Owusu, was attacked by the party’s Nkwanta South Constituency Secretary, Prince Succeed Fiagadzi for capturing a fracas between two candidates on camera at a polling station to the displeasure of his attacker.
Mr Fiagdzi immediately pounced on the reporter, gave him hefty slaps and destroyed his video camera as well.
A directive signed by Secretary to GJA-Volta, Alberto Mario Norreti, condemned the act and assured the association would “pursue the matter to its fullest degree” in ensuring justice for the victim.
Describing the act as ‘barbaric,” the Association has condemned attack on the journalist and commended the police for acting promptly to arrest the Constituency Secretary and beginning investigations into the matter.
“The conduct of the Constituency Secretary, to say the least, leaves an ineradicable mark on the integrity of the NDC primaries in that constituency,” GJA Volta regional secretary, Alberto Mario Noretti said.
The Association assured its members and Ghanaians that it will not rest but pursue the matter to its “fullest degree”.
“For now, GJA Volta is urging all members and practitioners to stay away from functions organised by the NDC until the branch apologises for the obnoxious conduct of the Constituency Secretary and replace the damaged camera.
The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) recently condemned an attack by church members of Glorious Way Church owned by Prophet Badu Kobi on a regional reporter for the state-owned newspaper, Daily Graphic.
