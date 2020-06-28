Stranded Ghanaians in South Korea to be evacuated on July 2, 9

Stranded Ghanaians in Seoul the capital of South Korea will be evacuated by Emirates airline back to Ghana.
This was announced by the Ghana Embassy in South Korea, the exercise will take place on July 2 and July 9 2020.
A Press Statement by the Embassy said:” Arrangements have been made with Emirates Airlines for Ghanaians and legal permanent residents who are stranded in South Korea to be evacuated on 2nd and 9th July 2020.”
The statement further advised that this is not a Ghanaian funded flight and hence interested persons willing to “pay for the cost of travel should visit the Emirates website (www.emirates.com) for further details.”
READ ALSO: We've been advised not to undertake mass evacuation of Ghanaian students in China - Gov't
Besides, travellers are required to pay for the cost of hotel reservation at designated hotels before boarding the flight, the statement added.
President Akufo-Addo in one of his COVID-19 addresses announced that government had put in place a special treat for Ghanaians stranded abroad to return despite the border closure.
Since then we have had Ghanaians from the UK, Kuwait all returned safely but have been quarantined for two weeks.
Last week a video of some stranded Ghanaian footballers in Ethiopia surfaced online, they begged the government to evacuate them as they had run out of cash and life was getting tougher for them.
Few minutes after the video, the Ghana Football Association said it had put plans in place to help bring them back.
Ghana's COVID-19 cases have increased to 16,431 after recording 597 new cases.
This was contained in the Ghana Health Service’s latest update on Saturday, June 27, 2020.
However, the total number of persons who have recovered from the novel disease in the country has increased to 12, 257.
Persons who have died from the virus remain at 103.