STRANEK petitions Auditor-General for special audit into GHS54.3m spent on Covid-19 food

STRANEK has petitioned the Office of the Auditor-General for a special audit into GHS54.3m spent on Covid-19 food by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.
STRANEK in a letter to the Office of the Auditor-General said, "We write with regards to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection spending a colossal amount of GHS54.3 million on dry food packs and cooked meals shared Accra and Kumasi during the three-week lockdown period."
On July 23, 2020, the Minister of Finance disclosed before Parliament this whooping amount whiles presenting the mid-year budget review of 2020 financial year.
The letter added that they "humbly request you to specially audit the amount spent on the Covid-19 food by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection since the country has been thrown into the state of shock, to ascertain the details what actually went into that amount.