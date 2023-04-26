Sudan crisis: 82 Ghanaians evacuated

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration says it has evacuated 82 Ghanaian nationals from the Republic of Sudan.
In a statement dated April 25, it said Ghanaian nationals in the troubled country have been taken to safety in Gedaref, Sudan awaiting to be transported Wednesday, April 26 to the Ethiopian border town of Metema for onward repatriation.
Earlier this week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration announced its preparedness to evacuate Ghanaian nationals trapped in Sudan’s conflict.
Sudan has been gripped by a deadly conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, resulting in avoidable casualties in the past week.