Supreme Court to give ‘definite ruling’ in Gyakye Quayson’s case on July 27

The Supreme Court will on July 27, 2022, deliver what it describes as a “definite ruling” on yet another attempt by restrained Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson, to temporarily halt proceedings at the Court of Appeal.
The apex court, in a 3-2 majority decision on March 9, dismissed the application for Stay of Proceedings at the Court of Appeal (Cape Coast).
Lawyers, in arguing the application, said the stay of proceedings would allow for a referral of Article 94 (2) (a) of the Constitution to the Supreme Court for Interpretation.
Justices Gertrude Torkornoo, Clemence Honyenuga and Emmanuel Yonni Kulendi however dismissed the application on that occasion, with Justices Gabriel Pwamang and Agnes Dordzie dissenting.
READ ALSO :
Assin North: Supreme Court adjourns Gyakye Quayson’s case indefinitely
Mr. Gyakye Quayson is seeking to move an enhanced panel of the apex Court to review this earlier decision.
This anticipated “definite ruling” will be delivered by Justices Gabriel Pwamang as President, Prof. Ashie Kotey, Agnes Dodzie, Clemence Honyenuga, Gertrude Torkornoo, Emmanuel Yoni Kulendi and Prof. Henrietta Mensah Bonsu.
The Supreme Court in April restrained Mr. Quayson from representing the people of Assin North until the final determination of a pending substantive case that avers that he held dual citizenship at the time of filing his nomination forms to contest in the 2020 elections, contrary to law.
This decision was taken in a petition brought before the Supreme Court by Michael Ankomah-Nimfa, a resident of Assin Bereku in the Central Region.
Mr. Ankomah-Nimfa had earlier secured a judgement at the Cape Coast High Court overturning the election of Mr. Quayson as null and void, but the embattled legislator ran to the Court of Appeal to have the decision set aside.