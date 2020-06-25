Supreme Court to rule on NDC, others case against EC today

The Supreme Court will today, Thursday, June 25, 2020, rule on NDC and others case against the Electoral Commission, EC on the compilation of a new voters’ register.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC), is before the Court asking for a declaration on the existing voter ID card as a valid proof of identity for the purposes of voter registration.
The party argues that the existing voter ID card remains a valid proof of citizenship per the Court’s own earlier decision, as such cannot be excluded from the required documents one can rely on to register in the June 30 voter registration exercise.
A private citizen, Mark Takyi-Banson is also, at the same time, asking the Court to declare as unconstitutional the exclusion of the birth certificate from the list of documents a qualified voter can rely on to enroll onto the electoral roll.
He also wants the court to declare the Electoral Commission’s decision to compile an entirely new voters’ register as unconstitutional.
The Court will be constituted by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah as President, Justices Jones Dotse, Paul Baffoe Bonnie, Sule Gbadegbe, Samuel Marful-Sau, Nene Amegatcher, and Professor Ashie Kotey.
Dismissal of amicus brief
Already, the apex Court has dismissed an application filed by policy think-tank IMANI Africa and some other civil society groups seeking to be considered as friends of the court in the case.
This was after the EC Chairperson, Jean Adukwei Mensa in a counter-motion to what had been filed by IMANI and the CSOs said the Supreme Court should reject the request as she believes that their involvement will not add any value to the case but rather delay proceedings.
However, the Court presided over by Chief Justice Anin Yeboah, agreed with the Deputy Attorney General and dismissed the application saying the processes as filed the groups were not supported by law