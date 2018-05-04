Suspended persons are not eligible to contest elections in NPP – John Boadu

The Acting General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, says the constitution of the party frowns on suspended members to contest in any elections in the party.
The National Organizer said, the suspended national executives such as the Second Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe, Chairman, Paul Afoko and that of the General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong, have no right under the NPP constitution to contest in the impending elections until they are reinstate.
The suspended Second National Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe stormed the NPP Headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra to pick his nominations form to contest the chairmanship race but was vehemently prevented by some supporter of the party who were present.
One of the people who reportedly prevented Mr. Crabbe was known NPP activist, Hajia Fati.
Mr. Crabbe was suspended in 2015 around the same time the party’s National Chairman, Paul Afoko and General Secretary, Kwabena Agyepong were suspended for various acts of misconduct.
Mr. Crabbe was believed to have publicly rebelled against the party’s decision to indefinitely suspend the Chairman, Paul Afoko.
Mr. Afoko and Kwabena Agyapong did not show up in the impending elections, but posters of Mr. Crabbe are all over the country campaigning to contest the national chairmanship slot.
Speaking in an interview with Prime News Ghana’s Kirk Asempa on Friday May 4, 2018, after picking his nominations forms at the NPP Headquarter in Accra, the National Organizer who is now contesting the General Secretary position said, “Mr. Crabbe and co remain suspended and cannot contest in the election”.
“They cannot be allowed to contest in the party’s upcoming election to choose national executives", he explained.
John Boadu said per the NPP’s laws, Mr. Crabbe remains suspended and cannot contest in the election.
“This is not debatable….per the NPP law, if you are suspended you are suspended. This is common sense; it is not something we have to argue about”, he added.
The NPP opened nominations on Thursday to allow national executive position hopefuls to pick forms to contest in the race.