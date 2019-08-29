Suspended PPA boss under interrogation at the Office of the Special Prosecutor 

Suspended CEO of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Mr. A.B Adjei is currently being interrogated at the Office of the Special Prosecutor over his alleged involvement in a contract for sale scandal.
Mr. Adjei was suspended by President Akufo-Addo following the broadcast of allegations made against him in an investigative documentary conducted by Manasseh Azure Awuni, titled "Contracts for Sale"
The President referred to the allegations involving a conflict of interest to the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and those relating to potential acts of corruption to the office of the Special Prosecutor, for their prompt action.
Mr. Adjei who reported to the Office of the Special Prosecutor was accompanied by his lawyers.
Directors and Shareholders of Talent Discovery Limited and B-Mobile Enterprise Limited are also present not to only assist in the investigation into procurement malpractice but to also produce information and documents pursuant to section 29 and 73 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) and regulation 10OF L.I 2374.
We have completed the initial assessment of case - CHRAJ
Commissioner for the Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) Mr. Joseph Whittal says his outfit has completed an initial assessment of the case of suspended Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) Adjenim Boateng Adjei.
Mr. Whittal speaking to Joy FM said CHRAJ has completed its initial assessment to determine that the case against the suspended CEO, Adjenim Boateng Adjei falls within their mandate.
He added that CHRAJ will write to Adjei on Tuesday (August 27, 2019) and per standard procedure, the suspended PPA boss is expected to respond in 10 days.
He said if Adjei concedes the allegations of conflict of interest against him, there would be no need for investigations, “however, if he denies then we will begin a full probe into the matter.”
Whittal added that even the further probe may be of greater benefit because then, it would reveal other persons implicated in the rot.
Mr. Whittal also cleared reports that CHRAJ may find this job a tough one but he said: "The case is not a tough one at all.”
GIPS activates disciplinary procedures against suspended PPA boss
The Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply, GIPS has activated disciplinary procedures against the suspended CEO of Public Procurement Authority Mr. A. B Adjei.
Chairperson for a Statutory Committee of GIPS, Kwame Mensah in an interview with Joy FM said, "By the constitution, we will give him 14 days and he is compelled to come and a lawyer for that matter can represent him and the meeting will be in camera so he is compelled to come if not, sanctions will follow."
The disciplinary procedures against him come on the back of an investigative documentary done by journalist Manasseh Azure which the PPA boss was busted for selling government contracts.
