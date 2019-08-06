Tamale  : Suspects in police murder case remanded

The five suspects arrested in connection with the murder of police Lance Corporal Agatha Nana Nabin have been remanded into prison custody by the Tamale District Court.
Last week armed men attacked a police checkpoint and shot dead Lance Corporal Agatha Nana Nabin in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region. They also made away with weapons belonging to the officers.
The five has been charged with conspiracy to commit crime, unlawful possession of firearms and possession of military accoutrement.
The court presided over by Justice Amadu Siedu denied the suspects bail requested by the defence counsel, Sylvester Esan.
The case has been adjourned to August 22.
Background
On Tuesday, July 30, 2019, armed men attacked a police checkpoint and shot dead a female officer in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region.
The female officer was among three others who were stationed at a checkpoint close to a fuel filling station.
The armed men after attacking the officers also stole weapons belonging to them.
The four men wore masks and were dressed in military camouflage matched with dessert boots on board a grey saloon car.
