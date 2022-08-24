Tax evasion at Aflao border: Adu-Kyei denies knowledge, calls for investigation

Deputy Commissioner of the Customs Division in charge of Operations Joseph Adu Kyei has called for an investigation into alleged tax evasion by two cargo trucks at the Aflao border.
In a statement dated October 28, 2021, he said the allegations that have placed a call to Junior ranked officer John Agbawu to release the cargo trucks with GW 6957-13 and GT 8502 -16 are 'false'.
He wants others behind the Machiavellian machination to be brought to book.
According to him he "needs compensation for defamation for causing me pain, stress and mental torture.'
He warned that should the matter not be investigated he would sue John Agnawu and the National Security who signed the report.
The Deputy National Co-ordinator, Edward Asomani in a report dated October 21, 2021 disclosed that a Customs Intelligence team of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (CD-GRA) led by John Agbawu with assistance from operatives of the Special Monitoring Team (SMT) arrested two cargo trucks at Dzorwulu traffic light, near Fiesta Royale Hotel in Accra on suspicion of under-declaration and misdescription of goods.
The trucks from Aflao were later escorted to the Customs Laboratory Division at Airpot roundabout for re-examination.
During the interception, the traders placed a call to Col. Damoah, Commissioner of CD-GRA. Subsequently, Agbawu received a call from one Kojo Bonsu, Staff Officer to the Commissioner instructing him to release the trucks unconditionally.
Further Agbawu received another call from Adu Kyei who told him to release the trucks.
This Adu-Kyei has denied and has called for a full investigation into the matter.